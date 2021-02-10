Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 25.25 cents at $6.2975 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 26.50 cents at $5.3975 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 5.50 cents at $3.48 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 39.50 cents at $13.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell 1.50 cents at $1.1622 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $1.3785 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.27 cents at .7327 a pound.