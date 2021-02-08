Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced 13 cents at $6.5675 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 12 cents at $5.61 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 4.50 cents at $3.5275 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 7 cents at $13.8125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was unchanged on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.1705 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.3765 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was unchanged at .7125 a pound.