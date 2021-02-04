Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 9 cents at $6.3775 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 10.75 cents at $5.5050 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 4 cents at $3.48 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 15 cents at $13.73 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.1582 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .75 cent at $1.3922 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .40 cent at .7260 a pound.