Grains higher,livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul was off 2 cents at 5.0025 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 1 75 cents at 3.1925 a bushel, Jul oats was up 7 cent at $3.12 a bushel; while Jul soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $8.3850 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 2.88 cent at $.9700 a pound; May feeder cattle gained .92 cent at $1.2472 a pound; while May lean hogs fell .88 cent at $.5787

a pound.