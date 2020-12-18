Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 7.6 cents at $6.096 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 6 cents 4.3460 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .1 cent at $3.3730 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 13 cents at $1.22 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle rose 1.28 cent at $1.1450 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.3 cents at $1.4220 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained .23 cent at .6575 cents a pund.