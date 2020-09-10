Grains higher, livestock higher

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. advanced .122 cent at $5.4620 a bushel; Sept. corn gained .08 cent at $3.5640 a bushel; Dec. oats rose .042 cent at $2.7160 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up .022 cent at 9.7920 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was rose .0145 cent at $1.0432 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .011 cent $1.3940 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .043 cent at .6438 a pound.