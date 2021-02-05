GrafTech: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $125.1 million.

The Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $338 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $434.4 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

GrafTech shares have decreased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 7% in the last 12 months.

