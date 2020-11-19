Golden Ocean Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) _ Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $5.39.

