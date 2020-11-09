Gogo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Monday reported a loss of $80.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.4 million.

Gogo shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGO