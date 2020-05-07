Glu Mobile: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The mobile game maker posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.5 million, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Glu Mobile said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $500 million.

Glu Mobile shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.95, a decline of 2.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUU