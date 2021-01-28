Glacier Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) _ Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.9 million.

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $216 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $210.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $266.4 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $772.6 million.

Glacier Bancorp shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.02, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

