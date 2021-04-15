German high court overturns Berlin cap on rental prices

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's highest court ruled Thursday that a cap on rent prices implemented last year by Berlin's left-wing state government is unconstitutional and void, fueling an explosive political issue in an election year.
The cap was introduced in February 2020 by the state's governing coalition with the goal of preserving affordable housing in Berlin, which has seen rents rise significantly since it again became capital of a united Germany in 1991. The Social Democratic, Greens and Left parties make up the coalition.