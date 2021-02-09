Genpact: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Genpact Ltd. (G) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $950.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $308.3 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.71 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.26 to $2.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.93 billion to $3.99 billion.

Genpact shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.57, a rise of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on G at https://www.zacks.com/ap/G