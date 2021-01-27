General Dynamics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1 billion.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.49 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.55 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.48 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.17 billion, or $11 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.92 billion.

General Dynamics shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2.5%. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

