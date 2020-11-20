GeneNews: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) _ GeneNews Ltd. (GNWSF) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond Hill, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 59 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 37 cents.

