Genco Shipping: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $54 million.

Genco Shipping shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.51, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

