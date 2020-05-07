Gartner: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Gartner Inc. (IT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Gartner shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

