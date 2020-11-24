Gap: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Gap Inc. (GPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $95 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

Gap shares have increased 52% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.87, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

