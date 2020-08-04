Gamco Investors: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Rye, New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period.

Gamco Investors shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBL