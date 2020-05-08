GSI Technology: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.3 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $43.3 million.

GSI Technology shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSIT