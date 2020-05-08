FutureFuel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $53.1 million in the period.

FutureFuel shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $10.72, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

