Frequency Electronics: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) _ Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $329,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

Frequency Electronics shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.10, a rise of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

