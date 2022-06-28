French parliament elects woman as its speaker, for 1st time JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and MASHA MACPHERSON, Associated Press June 28, 2022 Updated: June 28, 2022 5:02 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Yaël Braun-Pivet, a member of the centrist alliance Ensemble (Together) smiles at the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's lower house of parliament opened its first session since President Emmanuel Macron's party lost its majority, and elected a woman, Yael Braun-Pivet, as speaker for the first time. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Yael Braun-Pivet reacts after being elected speaker of the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's lower house of parliament opened its first session since President Emmanuel Macron's party lost its majority, and elected a woman as speaker for the first time. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Newly elected parliament members sit at the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's National Assembly convenes for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Yael Braun-Pivet delivers her speech after being elected speaker of the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's lower house of parliament opened its first session since President Emmanuel Macron's party lost its majority, and elected a woman as speaker for the first time. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Far-right National Rally's Jose Gonzalez, center top, the oldest parliament member, chairs the National Assembly as parliament members vote to elect the house speaker , Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's National Assembly convenes for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Hard-left newly elected parliament member Rachel Keke, center, sits at the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's National Assembly convenes for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Far-right leader and newly re-elected parliament member Marine Le Pen, center, sits at the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's National Assembly convenes for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Hard-left newly elected parliament member Adrien Quatennens sits at the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's National Assembly convenes for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Far-right National Rally's Jose Gonzalez, center top, the oldest parliament member, chairs the National Assembly as parliament members vote to elect the house speaker , Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. France's National Assembly convenes for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
PARIS (AP) — The new speaker of France's lower house of parliament — the first woman to hold the post — vigorously defended the right to abortion Tuesday and called on the chamber to be “vigilant” about protecting it from reversal.
The National Assembly elected Yael Braun-Pivet as speaker on Tuesday, in its first session since President Emmanuel Macron's party lost his majority in elections this month that handed new power to far-right and far-left camps.
Written By
JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and MASHA MACPHERSON