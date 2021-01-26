Freeport-McMoRan: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $708 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 3%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX