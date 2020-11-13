Fossil, Utz Brands rise; Revolve Group, Southwest fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Fossil Group Inc., up $1.46 to $7.43

The watch and accessories maker reported a third-quarter profit as it cut costs to offset weak revenue.

Tetra Tech Inc., up $3.06 to $118.16

The consulting and engineering services company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Schrodinger Inc., up $1.26 to $52.69

The software provider for drug developers reported a surprise third-quarter profit.

Lyft Inc., up 5 cents to $36.46

The ride-hailing company's third-quarter results showed signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.

Moderna Inc., up $5.37 to $87.81

Data from a study of the drug developer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is ready for its first analysis.

Revolve Group Inc., down $1.43 to $21.01

The online women’s fashion retailer told investors that the virus pandemic continues to hurt its operations.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.30 to $41.92

The airline warned investors that its sales recovery is slowing, possibly because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Utz Brands Inc., up $1.06 to $18.20

The maker of potato chips and other snacks is buying tortilla chip and salsa maker Truco Enterprises.