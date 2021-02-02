Fortune Brands Home & Security: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $163.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $553.1 million, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.09 billion.

Fortune Brands Home & Security expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share.

Fortune Brands Home & Security shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $89.05, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

