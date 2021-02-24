https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Forterra-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15977165.php
Forterra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Forterra, Inc. (FRTA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period.
Forterra shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.27, a rise of 54% in the last 12 months.
