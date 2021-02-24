Forterra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Forterra, Inc. (FRTA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period.

Forterra shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.27, a rise of 54% in the last 12 months.



