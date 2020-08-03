Five9: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Monday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $99.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100.5 million to $101.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $399 million to $401 million.

Five9 shares have risen 97% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $129.33, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN