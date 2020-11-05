Five Star: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Five Star Quality Care Inc. (FVE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The nursing homes and retirement community operator posted revenue of $295.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.42. A year ago, they were trading at $5.26.

