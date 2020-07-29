First Quantum Minerals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $156 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

First Quantum Minerals shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.01, a drop of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF