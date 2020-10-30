First Keystone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) _ First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

First Keystone shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

