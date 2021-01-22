First Horizon: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $242 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $862 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $810 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $845 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.16 billion.

First Horizon shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN