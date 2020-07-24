First Hawaiian: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $20 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.5 million.

First Hawaiian shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

