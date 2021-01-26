First Commonwealth Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.7 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $99.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $94.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.4 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $362.7 million.

First Commonwealth Financial shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.46, a fall of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCF