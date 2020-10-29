Fidus Investment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) _ Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20 million.

Fidus Investment shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year.

