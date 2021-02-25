Farmer Mac: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.45 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $124.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.8 million.

Farmer Mac shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $84.80, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

