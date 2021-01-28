Fair Isaac: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $86.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $312.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.7 million.

Fair Isaac shares have declined roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $491.15, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

