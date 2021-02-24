FNF Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $801 million.
On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.01 per share.
The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.43 billion, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.78 billion.
FNF Group shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.23, a drop of 5% in the last 12 months.
