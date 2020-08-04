FNF Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $309 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.09 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period.

FNF Group shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.97, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

