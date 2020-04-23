F.N.B.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $47.4 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $374.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $301.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.8 million.

F.N.B. shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

