Exterran: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Exterran Corp. (EXTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The provider of services for the oil and natural gas industry posted revenue of $151.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $101.3 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $613.1 million.

Exterran shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

