Evolving Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $136,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of software services to the wireless, wire-line and cable markets posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $1.16.

