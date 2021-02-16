Eversource: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $271.9 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 85 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

Eversource shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $83.89, a decrease of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES