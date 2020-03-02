Everi Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $145.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.3 million.

Everi Holdings shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.70, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

