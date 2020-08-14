https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Ever-Glory-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15483516.php
Ever-Glory: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NANJING, China (AP) _ Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.
The clothing company posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.
