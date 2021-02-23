Epizyme: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $231.7 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.8 million.

Epizyme shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 58% in the last 12 months.

