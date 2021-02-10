Envista: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) _ Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $108.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $732.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $661.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.3 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

Envista shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.94, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVST