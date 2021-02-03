Enterprise Products: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $337.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period.

Enterprise Products shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPD