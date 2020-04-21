Entegris: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $61 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $412.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $430 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Entegris shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

