Enstar Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $807.5 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $36.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $26.05 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $246.2 million.

Enstar Group shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 0.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESGR